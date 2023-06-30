 Skip navigation
Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBAPhiladelphia 76ersFurkan Korkmaz

Furkan
Korkmaz

NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
Three potential trade destinations for James Harden
The Clippers are the frontrunners, but other teams are trying to get in the mix
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Tyese Maxey.jpg
    Tyrese Maxey
    PHI Point Guard #0
    Tyrese Maxey (neck) questionable Thursday vs. Heat
  • James-Harden.jpg
    James Harden
    PHI Shooting Guard #1
    James Harden (Achilles) questionable Friday vs GSW
  • Furkan Korkmaz.jpg
    Furkan Korkmaz
    PHI Shooting Guard #30
    Furkan Korkmaz (personal) not on injury report
  • Furkan Korkmaz.jpg
    Furkan Korkmaz
    PHI Shooting Guard #30
    Furkan Korkmaz (personal) now out Wednesday vs CLE
  • Furkan Korkmaz.jpg
    Furkan Korkmaz
    PHI Shooting Guard #30
    Furkan Korkmaz (personal) not on injury report
Harden opts into $35.6 million, reportedly to facilitate trade out of Philadelphia
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Tobias Harris: “Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie”
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Tobias Harris’ father/agent says 76ers have not used ‘assassin scorer’ son properly
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,