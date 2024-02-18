 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Gus Schumacher makes U.S. cross-country skiing history in Minneapolis
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go in his 40s, accepting of move to first base
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_cataxlive_240218.jpg
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break
nbc_pl_plupdate_240218.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Gus Schumacher makes U.S. cross-country skiing history in Minneapolis
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go in his 40s, accepting of move to first base
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_cataxlive_240218.jpg
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break
nbc_pl_plupdate_240218.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What players are available on the buyout market right now? Who might join them?

  
Published February 18, 2024 03:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: Furkan Korkmaz #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

That the buyout market has become a thing with NBA fans leaves plenty of league executives rolling their eyes. Some fans think of it as some kind of follow-up to the trade deadline where difference makers can be found, when in reality it’s players other teams pay to go away.

Still, teams can find depth or sometimes fill a need on the buyout market, it has a purpose. Already this season, we have seen Spencer Dinwiddie land with the Lakers, Kyle Lowry will be a backup point guard for the 76ers, Thaddeus Young will play for the Suns, and Delon Wright is headed to the Heat.

Who is still available? Here’s a list of recent buyouts who have hit the free agent market (hat tip Hoops Rumors):

• Furkan Korkmaz
• Ish Smith
• Robin Lopez
• Kevin Knox
• Danuel House
• Cory Joseph
• Danny Green
• Joe Harris
• Juan Toscano-Anderson
• Chimezie Metu
• Frank Ntilikina

There are players that can help on that list, for example Ish Smith can fit into a point guard rotation and help, Robin Lopez is an experienced big off the bench, and the list goes on with players who are not game players but could bolster the right rotation. Some of these players likely land on teams before the March 1 cutoff to be part of the playoff roster.

Here are some players mentioned as potential buyout candidates we could see in the next week, although nothing is guaranteed.

• Seth Curry (Charlotte)
• Davis Bertans (Charlotte)
• Wesley Matthews (Atlanta)
• Patty Mills (Atlanta)
• Evan Fournier (Detroit)
• Shake Milton (Detroit)
• Troy Brown (Detroit)

This list is a little more promising. Both Curry and Bertans can shoot, as can Fournier in the right setting. Shake Milton has helped teams in the past and might again. These are some players who could fill a role in the right setting, but are not changing things dramatically for a team.

These are just a few names to watch over the coming week as the buyout market closes.

Mentions
Danuel_House Jr_.jpg Danuel House Jr. Davis Bertans.png Davis Bertans Seth_Curry_HS.png Seth Curry Furkan Korkmaz.png Furkan Korkmaz ish sm.jpg Ish Smith