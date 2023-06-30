 Skip navigation
NBADallas MavericksDavis Bertans

Davis
Bertans

2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
02:12
Kyrie Irving reportedly to meet with Suns when free agency opens. Why?
This is little more than a naked leverage play by Irving to get more out of the Mavericks
  Kurt Helin
  Kurt Helin
  • Davis Bertans.jpg
    Davis Bertans
    DAL Power Forward #44
    Davis Bertans heading to OKC in draft day trade
  • john collins.png
    John Collins
    UTA Power Forward #20
    Report: ATL gauging John Collins trade scenarios
  • Christian Wood HS.jpg
    Christian Wood
    DAL Center #35
    Christian Wood (foot) questionable Wednesday night
  • Maxi Kleber HS.jpg
    Maxi Kleber
    DAL Center #42
    Maxi Kleber (hamstring) available Saturday vs. MEM
  • Reggie Bullock.jpg
    Reggie Bullock
    DAL Small Forward #25
    Reggie Bullock (quad) out Wednesday vs. Pelicans
Suns, Mavericks reportedly were very close to Ayton trade around Draft
  Kurt Helin
  Kurt Helin
Post Draft Top-200 Dynasty Rankings
  Noah Rubin
  Noah Rubin
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  Kurt Helin
  Kurt Helin
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.
  Kurt Helin
  Kurt Helin
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  Kurt Helin
  Kurt Helin
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?