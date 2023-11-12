Skip navigation
Top News
Motorsports mourns the death of Kyle LeDuc
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Every McCord throw from Week 11 win vs. MSU
Every Harrison touch in win vs. Michigan State
Highlights: Ohio State trounces Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News
Motorsports mourns the death of Kyle LeDuc
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Every McCord throw from Week 11 win vs. MSU
Every Harrison touch in win vs. Michigan State
Highlights: Ohio State trounces Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
League
NBA
Date
NBA
Detroit Pistons
Alec Burks
Alec
Burks
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Basketball Pickups: Naz Reid, Caris LeVert shine on Saturday
Naz Reid and Caris LeVert went off on Saturday, while two Suns guards stepped up in their win over the Jazz.
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Jaden Ivey
DET
Shooting Guard
#23
Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks questionable Sunday vs. CHI
Jaden Ivey
DET
Shooting Guard
#23
Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks out again Friday vs. 76ers
Jaden Ivey
DET
Shooting Guard
#23
Ivey, Burks, Harris all out Wednesday vs. Bucks
Alec Burks
DET
Shooting Guard
#14
Alec Burks (forearm) ruled out vs. Warriors
Alec Burks
DET
Shooting Guard
#14
Alec Burks (forearm) doubtful Monday vs. Warriors
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo get ejected after poster dunk
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Best Bets, Nov. 8: Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Basketball Pickups: Fantasy managers squawkin’ for Hawkins
Zak Hanshew
,
Zak Hanshew
,
Basketball Pickups: It’s time for Dyson Daniels to shine
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Watch Kevin Durant drop 41, snap Suns three-game losing streak
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Basketball Pickups: Injury boosts Moritz Wagner’s fantasy value
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
