Heat All-Star Norman Powell out with groin strain, considered week-to-week

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Pierce Brown three digit red 2.jpg
Pierce Brown holds first three-digit 250 red plate since 2010
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Jason Anderson closeup.jpg
Breaking News: Jason Anderson to miss Daytona Supercross due to “ongoing medical issues”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Combine
2026 NFL Combine Day 2 Winners: Another Styles Shines as does Oregon’s Sadiq and Vandy’s Stowers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Pierce Brown three digit red 2.jpg
Pierce Brown holds first three-digit 250 red plate since 2010
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Jason Anderson closeup.jpg
Breaking News: Jason Anderson to miss Daytona Supercross due to “ongoing medical issues”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Combine
2026 NFL Combine Day 2 Winners: Another Styles Shines as does Oregon’s Sadiq and Vandy’s Stowers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Heat All-Star Norman Powell out with groin strain, considered week-to-week

  
Published February 28, 2026 12:35 PM

After having to leave the game against Philadelphia after 10 minutes, Miami Heat All-Star wing Norman Powell has been diagnosed with a groin strain and is considered week to week, the team announced.

Powell was a first-time All-Star this year, averaging a career-high 22.5 points per game and shooting 39% from 3-point range. Powell has been playing through a number of nagging injuries, according to reports, which will give him a chance to heal.

Powell will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Not that there is ever a good time for an injury, but this is less than ideal for the Heat, who sit eighth in the East at 31-29 and are fighting to hold on to their No. 8 seed and an easier path through the play-in to the playoffs.

Mentions
LAC_Powell_Norman.jpg Norman Powell