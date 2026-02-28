Heat All-Star Norman Powell out with groin strain, considered week-to-week

After having to leave the game against Philadelphia after 10 minutes, Miami Heat All-Star wing Norman Powell has been diagnosed with a groin strain and is considered week to week, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: MRI results for Norman Powell returned as a Grade 1 right groin strain. He will be week to week.



Nikola Jovic (lower back injury management) has been ruled out of tomorrow's game vs the Rockets. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 27, 2026

Powell was a first-time All-Star this year, averaging a career-high 22.5 points per game and shooting 39% from 3-point range. Powell has been playing through a number of nagging injuries, according to reports, which will give him a chance to heal.

Powell will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Not that there is ever a good time for an injury, but this is less than ideal for the Heat, who sit eighth in the East at 31-29 and are fighting to hold on to their No. 8 seed and an easier path through the play-in to the playoffs.

