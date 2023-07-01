 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Spencer
Dinwiddie

Nets reportedly trade Joe Harris to Pistons for draft picks
Nets reportedly trade Joe Harris to Pistons for draft picks
This changes the dynamic of Detroit going after Cam Johnson in free agency
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    BKN Point Guard #26
    Spencer Dinwiddie leads Nets with 20 points in GM4
    Mikal Bridges
    BKN Small Forward #1
    Mikal Bridges scores game-high 26 in Game 3 defeat
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    BKN Point Guard #26
    Spencer Dinwiddie struggles with shot, scores 12
    Nic Claxton
    BKN Center #33
    Claxton, Harris, Dinwiddie all likely out Sunday
    Nic Claxton
    BKN Center #33
    Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie questionable Sunday
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson in for Team USA at World Cup; will Jokić play for Serbia?