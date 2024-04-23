 Skip navigation
Favorites
NBA Series Best Bets: Nuggets vs Lakers, Pelicans vs Thunder, Celtics vs Heat, and more!

  
Published April 23, 2024 11:48 AM
LAL-DEN series has 'sweep written all over it'
April 22, 2024 12:50 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Los Angeles Lakers not being on the same level as the Denver Nuggets players who are all in their prime.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down four series he thinks could end in sweeps, including the Nuggets versus the Lakers, and the Pelicans against the Thunder.

Thunder vs Pelicans: Thunder in 4 (+225)

The only Game 1 with a final margin of victory under seven points was the Thunder and Pelicans, but we should not expect a close series between the two whatsoever.

That was the first playoff game for Oklahoma City since 2019-20 and they played like it. New Orleans took the lead with 3:34 remaining but was not able to hang on. However, the close call should be eye-opening and wake the Thunder up.

New Orleans will be without Zion Williamson for the series and the bench is thin down to three players (Alvardo, Nance, Marshall). OKC has much more depth and a star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (28 points) to carry them.

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum combined for 32 points on 14-of-39 from the field (35.8%) and 2-of-11 from three (18.1%) in Game 1. That cannot be trusted even in New Orleans, so give me OKC to sweep the series.

The best price I could find on an Oklahoma City sweep is +230 after I found a +225, but I’d go down to +200.

Pick: Thunder to win series 4-0 (1u)

Celtics vs Heat: Celtics in 4 (-155)

I have a three-unit bet on the Boston Celtics to win the East at -125 odds and the way they came out against Miami without Jimmy Butler was encouraging.

Boston does not appear to be taking anyone lightly and after a fourth-come comeback attempt by Miami getting it near single-digits, the Heat still fell short losing by 21 points. Miami does not have the firepower to keep up with Boston and a four-game sweep is the most likely scenario per all sportsbooks.

I grabbed the Celtics to win the series 4-0 at -155 on DraftKings. I missed the +105 prior to Game 1, but still think this gets home. FanDuel and BetMGM list this at -170 and -175.

Pick: Celtics to win series 4-0 (Risk 1.5u)

Series Parlay: Cavs and Nuggets to sweep (+1038)

Cavaliers vs Magic: Cavaliers in 4 (+245)

This will be the most unpopular of the four bets and also the most unlikely, per the odds.

However, Cleveland looked terrific defensively in Games 1 and 2 holding Orlando to 23.6% from deep (17/72), plus Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen have dominated on the offensive end (85 PTS, 48 REB, 12 AST).

The Cavs tanked the final game of the regular season for this matchup and the sportsbooks think Orlando has a better chance at winning one game in this series rather than Cleveland does at winning four straight, which is where I disagree.

Nuggets vs Lakers: Nuggets in 4 (+230)

The Lakers went 0-3 in Game 2’s last postseason and continued that trend last night in a buzzer-beater loss to Jamal Murray and the Nuggets.

Los Angeles was 28-14 at home during the regular season, so Game 3 will be pivotal for the Lake Show. However, the bench depth for the Lakers will be the downfall of this team even at home.

Gabe Vincent, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Jaxson Hayes combined for 0 points on 0 field goal attempts in Game 1 and got a whopping 0 points on 3 shot attempts in Game 2.

I love LeBron James and have been a fan his whole career, but asking a 39-year-old version of him and a finally healthy Anthony Davis to carry D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and the rest of these role players is asking too much.

I played the Nuggets and Cavaliers to sweep the Lakers and Magic at +1038 odds on DraftKings compared to +923 on FanDuel. If you cannot parlay these, I would play them separately.

Pick: Nuggets and Cavs to win series 4-0 (0.5u)

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)
Risk 2u: Clippers vs Mavericks Series Over 5.5 Games (-195)
Risk 2u: Cavaliers to win series vs Magic (-184)
Risk 1.5u: Nuggets -1.5 series spread vs Lakers (-140)
Risk 1.55u: Celtics to sweep the Heat 4-0 (-155)
1u: Cavaliers to win Game 1 vs Magic and series (-110)
1u: Knicks to win series vs 76ers (-118)
1u: Knicks to win Game 1 vs 76ers and series (+170)
1u: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP (+300)
1u: Thunder to sweep the Pelicans 4-0 (+225)
0.5u: Nuggets and Cavs to sweep Lakers and Magic (+1038)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

