Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words
Karsten Warholm
An Olympic champion boos protesters who knelt on the track near the finish line of his race

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Yuta
Watanabe

Sacramento Kings v LA Clippers
Eric Gordon reportedly agrees to join Suns, bring needed depth
The former Sixth Man of the Year is the first of likely several quality veterans to flock to Phoenix
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • yuta w hs.jpg
    Yuta Watanabe
    PHX Power Forward #18
    Shams: Yuta Watanabe agrees to deal with Phoenix
  • Royce-O_'Neale.jpg
    Royce O'Neale
    BKN Small Forward #00
    Royce O’Neale (knee) questionable Sunday vs. Magic
  • Dorian Finney-Smith.jpg
    Dorian Finney-Smith
    BKN Small Forward #28
    Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) questionable Tuesday
  • Cameron-Johnson.jpg
    Cameron Johnson
    BKN Shooting Guard #23
    Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale out Thurs.
  • yuta w hs.jpg
    Yuta Watanabe
    PHX Power Forward #18
    Yuta Watanabe (back) upgraded to available Sunday
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Kyrie Irving reportedly to meet with Suns when free agency opens. Why?
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Suns, Mavericks reportedly were very close to Ayton trade around Draft
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Suns reportedly may hold on to Ayton, not trade him for depth
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Rather back new trio in PHX or BOS for NBA title?