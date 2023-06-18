Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Portland Trail Blazers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara flourish
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Twins at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 2
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Ken Roczen to miss final two Supercross rounds, to heal from shoulder, ankle injuries
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Fierceness holds on to win the Alysheba Stakes
Baeza, weather could give Journalism trouble
Nitrogen runs away with win in the Edgewood Stakes
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Portland Trail Blazers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara flourish
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Twins at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 2
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Ken Roczen to miss final two Supercross rounds, to heal from shoulder, ankle injuries
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Fierceness holds on to win the Alysheba Stakes
Baeza, weather could give Journalism trouble
Nitrogen runs away with win in the Edgewood Stakes
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NBA
San Antonio Spurs
Mitch Johnson
MJ
Mitch
Johnson
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Five-time champion Gregg Popovich to step away as head coach of San Antonio Spurs, move into front office
The Spurs announced that Mitch Johnson, who was the interim coach this season, has been given the job going forward.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Gregg Popovich
SAS
Head Coach
Shams: Gregg Popovich to step down as Spurs HC
Spurs’ Stephon Castle is runaway winner of NBA Rookie of the Year award
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Adam Silver says NBA considering ‘international competition’ theme for 2026 NBA All-Star Game
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
2024-2025 NBA Team Season Recap Hub
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
Gregg Popovich is stable, resting at home following medical incident at restaurant
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Kings reportedly finalizing agreement to hire Scott Perry as new head of basketball operations
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue