Ace Bailey impresses with 25 points in preseason debut for Jazz

  
Published October 9, 2025 11:32 AM

Ace Bailey slipping to Utah at No. 5 in last June’s draft was a home run for the team — the Jazz need talent and Bailey has the second-highest ceiling of any player in this class. All the drama about workouts and where he wants to be or not be is in the past, it’s time to prove it.

In his preseason debut — against a very good Rockets’ defense — Bailey proved it with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

Bailey was feeling it and was even trash-talking Kevin Durant during the game. It was fun in the moment, and after the game, Durant called Bailey “dynamic.”

“I love that he got drafted to Utah, they got a good development program over there …" Durant said postgame. “I’m expecting a big year from him and a big career.”

Utah has quality young players on their roster — Walker Kessler, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh — but did not have a potential top-two player on an elite team kind of guy. Bailey has the potential to be that. Bailey has the build and skills of a high-level modern NBA wing: great size at 6'10", a freak athlete, a high motor, can create his own shot, can knock down the 3, and is a tough shot-maker.

It’s just one preseason game, but it’s a promising start.

Houston ended up with the preseason win, 140-127, showcasing its balanced roster with Durant scoring 20, Amen Thompson 19, Jabari Smith 18, and Alperen Sengun with 13 points and 13 assists.

