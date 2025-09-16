Antetokounmpo calls winning EuroBasket bronze ‘probably the greatest accomplishment’ in career

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an NBA championship ring and a Finals MVP trophy from 2021. He has two NBA MVP trophies.

However, after lifting Greece to the bronze medal in EuroBasket Sunday, he called that his greatest accomplishment.

“This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments that I’ve ever accomplished as an athlete. I know I’ve won an NBA championship, but there’s no feeling like representing your national team and representing 12 million people that breathe and live this national team. This is probably the greatest accomplishment so far in my life.”

Greece has the bronze because Antetokounmpo was dominant on Sunday, scoring 30 points and pulling down 17 rebounds to lead Greece to a 92-89 win over Lauri Markkanen and Finland.

This was the first time Greece has medaled at EuroBasket since it took the bronze in 2009.

Behind the play of the Kings’ Dennis Schroder and the Magic’s Franz Wagner, Germany took the EuroBasket crown, defeating the silver medal team Turkiye, led by the Rockets’ Alperen Sengun.