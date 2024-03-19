 Skip navigation
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
Blake Snell and San Francisco Giants reportedly agree to $62M, two-year contract
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
Wayne Simmonds, a former Flyers star and NHL All-Star Game MVP, retires
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Judge expected back from abdominal injury Wednesday, while LeMahieu's opening-day status unclear

nbc_sx_sextontomac_240318.jpg
Sexton still searching for more with KTM in 450SX
nbc_cyc_catalunyastage1_240318.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theplayers_240318.jpg
HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
Blake Snell and San Francisco Giants reportedly agree to $62M, two-year contract
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
Wayne Simmonds, a former Flyers star and NHL All-Star Game MVP, retires
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Judge expected back from abdominal injury Wednesday, while LeMahieu’s opening-day status unclear

nbc_sx_sextontomac_240318.jpg
Sexton still searching for more with KTM in 450SX
nbc_cyc_catalunyastage1_240318.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theplayers_240318.jpg
HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Anthony Edwards destroys John Collins with must-see Dunk of the Year candidate

  
Published March 18, 2024 11:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 18: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks over John Collins #20 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of a game at Delta Center on March 18, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There are no words other than, “Ladies and gentlemen... Anthony Edwards.”

Calling it a poster doesn’t do poster’s justice.

John Collins suffered a head contusion (not a concussion) on this play.

Minnesota went on to win 114-104 behind 32 points and eight assists from Edwards, with Naz Reid adding 17 points. Lauri Markkanen, back in the starting lineup after missing six games, had 22 points, while Collin Sexton had 24 off the bench for the Jazz.

