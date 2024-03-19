Anthony Edwards destroys John Collins with must-see Dunk of the Year candidate
Published March 18, 2024 11:42 PM
There are no words other than, “Ladies and gentlemen... Anthony Edwards.”
ANTHONY EDWARDS ELEVATES FOR THE EMPHATIC POSTER 😱— NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2024
Calling it a poster doesn’t do poster’s justice.
LOOK AT THIS ANGLE 🤯— Overtime (@overtime) March 19, 2024
John Collins suffered a head contusion (not a concussion) on this play.
Minnesota went on to win 114-104 behind 32 points and eight assists from Edwards, with Naz Reid adding 17 points. Lauri Markkanen, back in the starting lineup after missing six games, had 22 points, while Collin Sexton had 24 off the bench for the Jazz.
