 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Framber Valdez, Max Fried, Logan Webb, Blake Snell
Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
U.S. figure skaters to get Olympic team event gold after Kamila Valiyeva DQ
Surratt
Jon Rahm’s team lands Tyrrell Hatton, top-10 amateur Caleb Surratt

Top Clips

nbc_pft_flowersfumble_240130.jpg
Flowers won’t let AFC Champ. fumble ‘break’ him
nbc_pft_unsungheroes_240130.jpg
Conference Championships unsung heroes
nbc_pft_tuckerpregame_240130.jpg
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue ‘silly’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Framber Valdez, Max Fried, Logan Webb, Blake Snell
Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
U.S. figure skaters to get Olympic team event gold after Kamila Valiyeva DQ
Surratt
Jon Rahm’s team lands Tyrrell Hatton, top-10 amateur Caleb Surratt

Top Clips

nbc_pft_flowersfumble_240130.jpg
Flowers won’t let AFC Champ. fumble ‘break’ him
nbc_pft_unsungheroes_240130.jpg
Conference Championships unsung heroes
nbc_pft_tuckerpregame_240130.jpg
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue ‘silly’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Edwards with rare ripping of referees after a win, ‘I’m going to take the fine’

  
Published January 30, 2024 01:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 25: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 25, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It was a statement win for the Timberwolves, as much as those exist in January — the Timberwolves beat the Thunder in a battle of the top two seeds in the West, 107-101, behind 27 points from Anthony Edwards.

That doesn’t mean Edwards was happy — he started ripping the referees during his walk-off interview.

“I’m gonna take the fine because the refs did not give us no calls tonight. We had to play through every bump, every grab, I don’t know, I don’t know how we won tonight,” Edwards said.

He continued that rant when asked about the officiating by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“The refs was bad tonight. Yeah, they was terrible,” Edwards told ESPN without prompting. “We was playing 8-on-5... The cat got their tongue tonight, so it’s all good. It’s not fair, but it’s all good.”

Edwards will get fined by the league for those comments. This is the play that really set him off, a dunk that put the Timberwolves up four with 1:57 to go, Edwards thought he deserved the and-1 on the play.

Edwards got to the line four times in this game and has said for a while he doesn’t feel he gets the respect from the officials he deserves on his drives. This might be the surest sign that he’s becoming a superstar — from Jordan through Shaq, Kobe, LeBron, and Curry, they all have games and stretches of play where they believe the officials are letting them down. Edwards is joining that group in feeling he deserves more respect.

It was still a quality win for the Timberwolves, a game where Rudy Gobert helped his Defensive Player of the Year case with his play, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going off for 37 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to keep it close. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 for Minnesota and Jaden McDaniels added 14 and also had a strong defensive game for Minnesota.

Mentions
Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards Rudy Gobert.png Rudy Gobert Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.png Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder Primary Logo Oklahoma City Thunder Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves