As expected, Philadelphia maxes out Tyrese Maxey with five-year, $204 million contract

  
Published July 1, 2024 04:25 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Five

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There may have been nothing more certain in NBA free agency than this:

The Philadephia 76ers have agreed to max out point guard Tyrese Maxey on a five-year, $204 million rookie contract extension, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Maxey, Joel Embiid and the just-signed Paul Goerge, make up a new Big 3 in Philly.

The $204 million — which is 25% of the salary cap — was the most the 76ers could have offered. Maxey worked with Philadelphia and GM Daryl Morey, waiting a year to sign his extension (which he was eligible to do after his third season) to allow the team to have max cap space this offseason and sign someone like George. If Maxey had signed his extension last summer, come June 30 he would have been on the books for $35.1 million, instead his cap hold was $13 million. Now, he will get that $35.1 as part of the first year of his contract on a title contender.

Maxey made his first All-Star team last season and was voted Most Improved Player as he averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 assists a game while shooting 37.3% for the 76ers. He was brilliant when Joel Embiid was healthy — and on a possible All-NBA pace, which would have bumped his max up to $244.6 million — but he struggled some when Embiid was injured and Maxey became the name at the top of the opponents’ scouting report.

Next season, with some health luck, he won’t have to deal with that.

