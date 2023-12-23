As Phoenix struggles, Eric Gordon says he wants more touches, shots

The defensive scouting report is out on Phoenix: Blitz Kevin Durant and Devin Booker (and maybe Bradley Beal when he gets healthy), make them give up the ball and dare anyone else to beat you.

It’s working. Phoenix has lost 8-of-11 and, over that stretch, has the fifth-worst offense in the NBA. Frustration is mounting for a team expecting to contend going into the season but would be the No. 10 seed and start the play-in on the road if the postseason started today.

Eric Gordon feels a lot of that frustration, and he wants more touches and a bigger role, something the veteran guard told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“Early on in the season, it was better. And lately, there just hasn’t been an emphasis [to get me more looks],” Gordon told B/R. “So, it’s definitely different. Lately I haven’t been getting hardly any touches really.”

“Everybody knows the type of player I am and what I’m about. I came here to win, but what I do is score,” Gordon told B/R. “And I think when I score, it really opens up the door for a lot of people because I can score in big games and in big ways. That’s just what it is.”

In the first nine games he played this season, Gordon averaged 13.6 points a game on 12.4 field goal attempts, hitting 44.6% from the field — his shot was a little off, but he was getting chances. However, in his last six games that is down to 8.7 points a game on 8.3 field goal attempts a night — he’s shooting just 38%, but it’s hard to get in a rhythm when the looks are inconsistent.

Gordon said he was going to talk to Vogel about increasing his role. For his part, Vogel said about the most Vogel thing ever in that he has to do better getting Gordon more looks.

“We’re looking at different guys. We need guys to step up,” Vogel said. “I got to keep moving the pieces around in terms of how we’re using certain guys. Can we get Eric Gordon more involved than I’m doing? I’m not doing a good enough job in making sure he’s involved in the offense. He’s a guy that can really help us.”

We’ll see if Gordon gets more touches on Christmas Day when the Mavericks come to Phoenix for a showdown — Luka Doncic vs. Devin Booker is always a show.