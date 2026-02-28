 Skip navigation
Cam Thomas rips Brooklyn on way out door, ‘They don’t believe in nobody’

  
Published February 28, 2026 11:29 AM

When the Brooklyn Nets re-signed Cam Thomas last summer (after he spent four years with the club), there were two expectations: 1) He would have a permanent green light on a team that would need scoring; 2) The rebuilding Nets would try to build up his trade value and move him at the deadline. None of that worked out as planned — much like Thomas’ entire career in Brooklyn — and after a trade deadline, when no deal was found, Brooklyn waived Thomas.

He signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, and when back in New York this week to face the Knicks, he said he didn’t want to talk much about Brooklyn, but speaking to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, he did take a little dig at his former team.

“That’s just who they are. They don’t believe in nobody...

“I never asked. I don’t even care anymore. I’m on a different team. I don’t want to talk about them much. But that’s what it was. They didn’t believe. Always thought — I don’t know. They always thought something was better, I guess. I don’t know. Always chasing something.”

The Nets are chasing a rebuild and with that came a lot of roster turnover during Thomas’ time in Brooklyn. The Nets know they need star players to anchor that, and to find role players who fit around them, and Thomas ultimately was not part of that plan.

Since arriving in Milwaukee, he has averaged 14 points a game and is shooting just 27.7% from beyond the arc as he tries to find his footing (he did score 34 against Orlando and 27 against New Orleans not long after getting to Milwaukee, but in recent games his minutes and scoring are down).

This summer, Thomas will be an unrestricted free agent.

