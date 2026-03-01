Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to miss at least three games with oblique strain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_hunterlawrence_260223_2.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8 450 Main Event Live Updates: Ken Roczen gets the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Philon’s late jumper leads No. 17 Alabama over No. 22 Tennessee 71-69
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Seth Hammaker 02.jpg
Seth Hammaker overcomes qualification accident to win Daytona Supercross 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_hoc_pennvnotd_260228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame knocks off No. 5 Penn State in OT
nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_hunterlawrence_260223_2.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8 450 Main Event Live Updates: Ken Roczen gets the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Philon’s late jumper leads No. 17 Alabama over No. 22 Tennessee 71-69
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Seth Hammaker 02.jpg
Seth Hammaker overcomes qualification accident to win Daytona Supercross 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_hoc_pennvnotd_260228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame knocks off No. 5 Penn State in OT
nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to miss at least three games with oblique strain

  
Published February 28, 2026 08:26 PM

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, who has already missed 28 games this season, will miss at least three more after an MRI revealed an oblique strain, the team announced Saturday.

Two of the games Embiid will miss are high-profile: Sunday against Boston on NBC and Peacock, and then Tuesday against Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio, also on Peacock (the third game is against the Utah Jazz).

Embiid was bothered by his oblique during Thursday night’s win over Miami, even going back to the locker room for a short stint after being hit by Kel’el Ware. Embiid returned to the game and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute, but did not speak to reporters after the game (and coach Nick Nurse had no update on his condition.

Embiid had played in the 76ers’ last two games after missing the previous five with knee and shin issues. When he has played, he has been brilliant this season, averaging 26.6 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. Philadelphia, currently the No. 6 seed in the East (1.5 games ahead of Orlando and the play-in), and it needs a healthy Embiid to have a shot to pull off an upset in the playoffs.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid