Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to miss at least three games with oblique strain

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, who has already missed 28 games this season, will miss at least three more after an MRI revealed an oblique strain, the team announced Saturday.

Two of the games Embiid will miss are high-profile: Sunday against Boston on NBC and Peacock, and then Tuesday against Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio, also on Peacock (the third game is against the Utah Jazz).

Embiid was bothered by his oblique during Thursday night’s win over Miami, even going back to the locker room for a short stint after being hit by Kel’el Ware. Embiid returned to the game and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute, but did not speak to reporters after the game (and coach Nick Nurse had no update on his condition.

Embiid had played in the 76ers’ last two games after missing the previous five with knee and shin issues. When he has played, he has been brilliant this season, averaging 26.6 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. Philadelphia, currently the No. 6 seed in the East (1.5 games ahead of Orlando and the play-in), and it needs a healthy Embiid to have a shot to pull off an upset in the playoffs.