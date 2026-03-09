How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday coverage features an exciting doubleheader. First, at 7:30 PM ET, the Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, at 10:00 PM, the LA Clippers host the New York Knicks at Intuit Dome. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Preview:

Tonight’s game is the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Thunder, who currently boast the best record in the league, won the first two games, including a 127-121 overtime victory on February 27. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 36 points in the win.

The All-Star guard is currently the odds-on favorite at DraftKings (-300) to win his second straight MVP. He is averaging 31.6 points, only second in the league behind Luka Doncic.

The Nuggets have fallen from second to sixth in the Western Conference since January 31, and look to bounce back after going 6-9 in their last 15 games.

Despite missing 16 consecutive games with a hyperextended left knee, Nikola Jokic has remained a force for the Nuggets. He is averaging a team-high 28.8 points per game and leads the league in assists (10.3) and rebounds (12.5) per game, while also recording a league-high 23 triple-doubles.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder:

When: Monday, March 9

Monday, March 9 Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock.

