How to watch New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader tips off at 7:30 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a rematch of the Western Conference Semifinals. Then, at 10:00 PM, it’s the New York Knicks vs LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Neemias Queta continues to exceed expectations While expected to compete for rotation minutes before the season began, few thought the Celtics center could be this reliable in fantasy basketball.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers:

Tonight’s contest marks the second and final meeting between the Knicks and Clippers this season. New York defeated Los Angeles 123-111 on January 7.

The Knicks are looking to bounce back after a 110-97 loss to the Lakers on Sunday afternoon. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson added 24.

With 17 regular-season games remaining, New York is currently third in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games back from the Boston Celtics.

The Clippers have won four of their last 5 games, including a 123-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard led the team with 28 points. Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin both finished with 21 points.

The Clippers are currently in position for the play-in tournament at 9th in the West. They sit 7.5 games back of both the Lakers (5th) and Nuggets (6th) for the final two guaranteed playoff spots.

How to watch New York Knicks vs LA Clippers:

When: Monday, March 9

Monday, March 9 Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

