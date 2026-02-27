How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

In the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the Eastern Conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Basketball.

The 76ers and Celtics played three times in three weeks last fall with Philadelphia winning two of the three (117-116 in the Oct. 22 season opener and 102-100 on Nov. 11). Boston won 109-108 in the NBA Cup on Oct. 31.

The Celtics fell to 5-7 after their most recent loss to Philadelphia and have since gone 33-12 to move into second place in the East behind the Detroit Pistons.

This will mark the 591st meeting between the Celtics and 76ers (including playoffs), an NBA record for games between two franchises. They also have played in an NBA-record 22 playoff series (Boston leads 15-7)

See below for additional information on how to watch the 76ers-Celtics matchup and a breakdown of the game. Also check out the schedule for the NBA on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics:

When: Sunday, March 1

Sunday, March 1 Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV : NBC, Telemundo

: NBC, Telemundo Live Stream: Peacock

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics preview:

Jaylen Brown (on pace for career highs with 29.2 points per game, and 4.9 assists per game) continues an MVP-caliber season in the absence of Jayson Tatum, who could be returning soon from a torn right Achilles in last year’s playoffs.

Tatum has been working out with the team, including a recent 5-on-5 session, but he also said “nothing is set in stone” and he has yet to practice at an NBA level.

“I think it’s just important that I’ve worked this hard to just kind of get myself in a position where it could be a conversation,” Tatum said Feb. 21. “And I think we’ve done a really good job of that ... It’s something that’s very serious. The injury that I had, it’s a long journey, so, for me, it’s just a lot easier to just take it one day at a time and see how I progress from here.”

Boston has slowed down the tempo with 95.6 possessions per game (one full possession less per game than any other NBA team) and also averages an NBA-low 12.1 turnovers per game.

Tyrese Maxey. who has missed only two of 59 games, leads the 76ers and the NBA in total points (1,657), minutes (2,190), minutes per game (38.4), field goals attempted (1,239) and made (576). With five 3-pointers in the 76ers’ 124-117 victory win over the Miami Heat, Maxey broke Allen Iverson’s team record and now has 887 3-pointers in his career. Maxey is on pace for career highs in scoring (29.1 points per game, fifth in the NBA), assists (6.7 per game), rebounds (4.1 per game) and steals (2.0 per game).

Guard VJ Edgecombe (the third overall pick from Baylor) leads all rookies with 35.3 minutes per game and 1.5 steals per game. He’s averaging 15.3 points per game (behind rookies Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel) and 4.0 assists per game (behind Flag and Derik Queen). Seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid has started the past two games for the 76ers after missing five consecutive with knee and shin injuries.

Philadelphia is battling for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the East after missing the postseason last year (and snapping a seven-year streak).

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood

NBA on NBC 2025-26 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.