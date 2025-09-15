 Skip navigation
Bismack Biyombo returns to San Antonio on one-year deal

  
Published September 15, 2025 12:43 PM

When Victor Wembanyama went out last season with a blood clot in his shoulder, the San Antonio Spurs turned to Bismack Biyombo. They signed the veteran big man and he played in 28 games for them, starting 26, giving them 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds a game.

That was enough for the Spurs to bring him back. The Spurs have agreed to a one-year contract with Biyombo, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Biyombo, entering his 15th NBA season, is an insurance plan for the Spurs. Wembanyama will start at center and seems poised for another huge leap entering his third season (which should scare the league). Behind him, the Spurs added Luke Kornet for depth. Biyombo slots in behind them at the five, he’s not going to see a lot of run, but it’s smart to have the veteran in house.

This is likely a fully guaranteed contract at the veteran minimum. That brings the Spurs up to a full roster of 15 heading into training camp, although Lindy Waters III is only partially guaranteed.

