Bradley Beal leaves Suns game with sprained ankle, will miss time

  
Published December 16, 2023 08:49 AM
New York Knicks v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns lies on the floor after an apparent injury during the first half against the New York Knicks at Footprint Center on December 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns can’t catch a break — their big three have been put on hold. Again.

In just the second game the Suns’ big three have played together this season (and Bradley Beal’s third game since returning from back issues), Beal suffered a nasty sprained ankle when he came down from taking a 3 and landed on the foot of the Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo. (After review, DiVincenzo was assessed a flagrant 1 on the play for not allowing Beal space to land.)

The video is hard to watch (and not for the squeamish).

Beal stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes, got up and shot the free throws, but then went back to the locker room and was soon ruled out for the game.

Suns’ coach Frank Vogel said after the game that the X-rays were negative but they didn’t yet have a timeline for Beal’s return.

“Injuries are a part of the game,” Vogel said, via the Associated Press. “I’m disappointed for him. You could see the disappointment on his face in the back. That’s my biggest concern, keeping him lifted. He’ll get back soon enough, but it’s been a frustrating injury type of season for him.”

The Knicks went on to beat the Suns 139-122 behind 50 points from Jalen Brunson.

