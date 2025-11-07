Bradley Beal says how coaches used him was problem in Phoenix.

Bradley Beal’s two seasons in Phoenix didn’t exactly go as planned. Injuries limited him to 53 games each season, and while he put up numbers — 17.6 points and 4.3 rebounds a game — and he shot efficiently (60.3 true shooting), his impact was more role player than third star.

Back in Phoenix Thursday night for the first time since he was waived and stretched by the Suns, Beal was booed during introductions and when he touched the ball. Suns fans got what they wanted out of the night, Beal shot 2-of-14 from the floor as the Clippers fell to the Suns 115-102. Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard or James Harden in the game, which put more on Beal’s plate, and he is still on a minutes restriction after having his knee scoped.

After the game, Beal said the biggest problem with his performance in Phoenix was how the two coaches — Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer — used him, speaking to Law Murray of The Athletic.

“When you allow me to be that guy, I’ll be that,” Beal told The Athletic. “But when you have two coaches that want you to set screens and play in the dunker, you’re not Brad Beal. You’re somebody else.”

Phoenix gave up a lot to acquire Beal — four first-round pick swaps and six second-round picks, plus Chris Paul — in hopes of forming a championship big three with him, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker. It didn’t exactly work as planned (to put it kindly). Budenholzer and Vogel were championship coaches, but they could not get an ill-fitting roster — with numerous key injuries — to mesh. Durant is now in Houston and the Suns are trying to retool their roster around Booker, but gave away a lot of building blocks to take that big-three swing.

Beal was an All-Star and All-NBA player averaging 31.3 points a game as recently as 2021. However, he hasn’t played in more than 53 games in a season since then, and his efficiency has slid. The Clippers are betting on him to fill the scoring role Norman Powell did for them a season ago, but this offseason, Beal underwent knee surgery, which has the Clippers easing him back in. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said ultimately Beal is going to have to play a key role if the Clippers are going to make any noise in the West.

"[Beal] is a starter for us. He’s gonna play, he has to get his rhythm, like I said, he had knee surgery in May, so just bring him back, making sure he’s getting comfortable,” Lue said. “We can’t just move him to the side, he’s a big part of what we’re trying to do. We got to bring him along slow, we got to be smart about it, and we just can’t rush the process.”