Brooklyn fans greet James Harden with boos, “Daryl Morey” chants

Brooklyn Nets fans wanted James Harden to know they haven’t forgotten or forgiven him.

Harden returned to the Barclays Center with his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers, and received a relatively warm reception during the introductions. However, every time Harden touched the ball in the first quarter he got booed.

James Harden getting boo’d every time he touches the ball pic.twitter.com/p6FEO3gigp — Nothin' But Nets (@NetsBlogFS) November 9, 2023

More creatively, some Nets fans started a “Daryl Morey” chant when Harden was at the free throw line.

Harden left Houston in 2020 for Brooklyn, where he teamed up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but Harden only played 80 games for the Nets before his frustration boiled over and he forced his way out of town to Philadelphia, where he lasted 79 games before he was calling Daryl Morey a liar and forcing his way to the Clippers.

We’ll see how his stint in Los Angeles goes, but Nets fans have not forgotten The Beard and wanted him to know that.