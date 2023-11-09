 Skip navigation
Brooklyn fans greet James Harden with boos, “Daryl Morey” chants

  
Published November 8, 2023 09:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 8: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 8, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets fans wanted James Harden to know they haven’t forgotten or forgiven him.

Harden returned to the Barclays Center with his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers, and received a relatively warm reception during the introductions. However, every time Harden touched the ball in the first quarter he got booed.

More creatively, some Nets fans started a “Daryl Morey” chant when Harden was at the free throw line.

Harden left Houston in 2020 for Brooklyn, where he teamed up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but Harden only played 80 games for the Nets before his frustration boiled over and he forced his way out of town to Philadelphia, where he lasted 79 games before he was calling Daryl Morey a liar and forcing his way to the Clippers.

We’ll see how his stint in Los Angeles goes, but Nets fans have not forgotten The Beard and wanted him to know that.

