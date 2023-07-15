 Skip navigation
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14; Pogacar move on Vingegaard stifled by motorbikes
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
Sunday New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14; Pogacar move on Vingegaard stifled by motorbikes
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
Sunday New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Brooklyn Nets sign Darius Bazeley to one-year contract

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 15, 2023 11:35 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 08: Darius Bazley #55 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on March 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This is a good pick-up for a minimum contract third center/power forward.

The Brooklyn Nets have reached a one-year contract with the Nets, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

While the terms of the deal are not public and the Nets have their mid-level and bi-annual exceptions left, this deal is almost certainly for the minimum.

Bazley spent his first three-and-a-half seasons in Oklahoma City before being traded to Phoenix at the February deadline (in the Dario Saric deal). The Suns did not extend the qualifying offer ($6.2 million) and let him walk as a free agent.

Bazley, 6'8", is athletic and has shown flashes defensively — he seemed to take a step forward on that end last season — who averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds a game in his career but is just a 41.1% shooter. He’s not efficient on offense and that needs to improve, but he has shown he gets how to be a professional, handling his uneven minutes in OKC like a vet last season.

The Nets start Nic Claxton at center and bring Day’Ron Sharpe off the bench behind him. Dorian Finney-Smith starts at the four and there could be minutes behind him, but because Bazley does not space the floor the run he can get at the four is limited.

