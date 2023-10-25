Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett buys stake in Cleveland Cavaliers

When the NBA All-Star Game came to Cleveland, Myles Garrett looked like he could be the most feared power forward in the league.

Jack Harlow outlet 👀

Myles Garrett hammer 🔨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/robOvZ5oFr — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Garrett loves Cleveland and loves basketball, so it was a natural fit that he bought a minority share in the Cleveland Cavaliers, something the team announced Wednesday.

For the Love. For the Land. Always.@Flash_Garrett joins the Cleveland Cavaliers as a minority partner. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KJ3jLHACbl — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 25, 2023

Garrett is a four-time Pro Bowler who was just named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his play last weekend, and has spent his entire career with the Browns. He is beloved in the city, which makes him filling a role as brand ambassador for the Cavaliers logical. Garrett can rep the Cavs anywhere in the city or the country and bring with it some clout.

The Cavaliers are already shaping up to be a top-five defensive team this season — with my pick for Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley leading the way — but if they need more shot blocking they can just activate Garrett.