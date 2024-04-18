 Skip navigation
Bulls’ Alex Caruso likely out vs. Miami Friday with ankle sprain after collision with teammate

  
Published April 18, 2024 10:19 AM
2024 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Atlanta Hawks v Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 17: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the 2024 Play-In Tournament on April 17, 2024 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

This just feels so 2024 Chicago Bulls.

Alex Caruso — the Bulls’ best perimeter defender — is very likely out for Friday night’s win-or-go-home play-in game against the Heat due to a sprained ankle suffered because one of his teammates ran into him.

Caruso had to leave Wednesday night’s eventual win over the Hawks after teammate Andre Drummond ran into him, knocked him over and sprained his ankle.

Caruso suffered a “significant” left ankle sprain, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That means not only would he miss the play-in game against Miami, but if the Bulls were to advance he would likely miss most — if not all — of Chicago’s series against Boston.

Miami very likely will be without Jimmy Butler against the Bulls due to a knee injury.

Caruso is one of the best perimeter defenders in the game. He made the NBA All-Defensive Team last season and is likely to do so again this year. On offense, he averaged 10.1 points a game and shot 40.8% from 3 this season. He will be a huge loss against the Heat as he likely would have guarded Tyler Herro or whoever got hot on the Heat for the game.

