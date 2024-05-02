 Skip navigation
Bulls’ Alex Caruso wins 2024 NBA Hustle Award

  
Published May 2, 2024 06:50 PM
Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat - Play-In Tournament

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 19: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter during the Play-In Tournament at Kaseya Center on April 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nearly every fan watching their favorite team playing the Chicago Bulls this season said to themselves, “We need a guy like Alex Caruso.” Every fan base except Lakers nation, which cursed GM Rob Pelinka under their breath for letting Caruso go.

All those little things Caruso did won him the 2023-24 NBA Hustle Award. The Bulls guard is a first-time winner of the award.

The Hustle Award recognizes a player that dominates the league’s hustle stats that don’t show up in a traditional box score: deflections, loose balls recovered, charges drawn, screen assists, contested shots and box-outs.

Caruso led the league averaging 3.7 deflections per game — he is a disruptive defender — and finished fourth in the league in steals (1.7 per game). He also ranked high in loose balls recovered (one per game) and was ninth in the league in charges drawn.

The Raptors’ Scottie Barnes finished second in the NBA’s tally, with Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski finishing third. The Thunder’s Lugeuntz Dort and the Hornets Grant Williams rounded out the top five.

Past award winners include Marcus Smart (three times), Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell.

