Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren reportedly invited to USA Select team

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 20, 2023 04:19 PM
2023 NBA Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Oklahoma City Thunder

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shots a free throw against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starting Aug. 3 in Las Vegas, the 12-man Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup will gather in Las Vegas to start training camp. No tryouts anymore under Grant Hill, USA Basketball picks a dozen guys (who accept) and that’s it.

Those guys need someone to go against in practice. Enter the USA Select team of young players that USA Basketball has its eye on for future teams. Thursday we learned a few guys who will be part of the select team, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets and Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings are among the group of rising American stars that will join Team USA for training camp in Las Vegas next month, league sources told The Athletic.

The Magic’s Jamahl Mosley — someone highly respected in coaching circles — will coach the Select Team.

Nothing is official yet and seven more players will be named to the select team. At least some of them will travel with Team USA to Abu Dhabi in the UAE for a couple of exhibition games, just in case one of the dozen Team USA members has to drop out for some reason before heading to the Philippines for the World Cup (all of Team USA’s games are in Manilla).

The Team USA roster for the World Cup is:
Point Guards: Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton
Wings: Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Austin Reaves, Josh Hart
Power Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Cameron Johnson
Centers: Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis

