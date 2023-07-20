Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren reportedly invited to USA Select team

Starting Aug. 3 in Las Vegas, the 12-man Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup will gather in Las Vegas to start training camp. No tryouts anymore under Grant Hill, USA Basketball picks a dozen guys (who accept) and that’s it.

Those guys need someone to go against in practice. Enter the USA Select team of young players that USA Basketball has its eye on for future teams. Thursday we learned a few guys who will be part of the select team, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets and Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings are among the group of rising American stars that will join Team USA for training camp in Las Vegas next month, league sources told The Athletic.

The Magic’s Jamahl Mosley — someone highly respected in coaching circles — will coach the Select Team.

Nothing is official yet and seven more players will be named to the select team. At least some of them will travel with Team USA to Abu Dhabi in the UAE for a couple of exhibition games, just in case one of the dozen Team USA members has to drop out for some reason before heading to the Philippines for the World Cup (all of Team USA’s games are in Manilla).

The Team USA roster for the World Cup is:

Point Guards: Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton

Wings: Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Austin Reaves, Josh Hart

Power Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Cameron Johnson

Centers: Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis