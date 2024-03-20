Carlyle Group out, Dyal Capital Partners in financing Lore/Rodriguez purchase of Timberwolves

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023-24 ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Final - Day 1
Canadians top pairs’ short program at figure skating worlds, eye age history
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Montreal
2024 World Figure Skating Championships Results
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-North Carolina vs North Carolina State
Betting Day 1 of Round 1 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_dps_eduardoperezandkarlravichinterview_240320.jpg
MLB Seoul Series had soccer-like atmosphere
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_240320.jpg
Griffin explains why Williams should pass on Bears
nbc_dps_dawnstaleyinterview_240320.jpg
How South Carolina can with national championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023-24 ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Final - Day 1
Canadians top pairs’ short program at figure skating worlds, eye age history
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Montreal
2024 World Figure Skating Championships Results
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-North Carolina vs North Carolina State
Betting Day 1 of Round 1 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_dps_eduardoperezandkarlravichinterview_240320.jpg
MLB Seoul Series had soccer-like atmosphere
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_240320.jpg
Griffin explains why Williams should pass on Bears
nbc_dps_dawnstaleyinterview_240320.jpg
How South Carolina can with national championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carlyle Group out, Dyal Capital Partners in financing Lore/Rodriguez purchase of Timberwolves

  
Published March 20, 2024 02:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Baseball analyst and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The final installment in an unusual, multi-stage sale of the Timberwolves to new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez almost hit a serious snag — The Carlyle Group dropped out of financing $300 million of a final payment — but a new group, Dyal Capital Partners, has stepped in and kept the sale on track.

Much like the sale of this team, this latest drama is a long story. It started recently when outgoing owner Glen Taylor, speaking to reporters, said Lore and A-Rod had lost some of their financing.

“They had an equity group that was going to come in and put in $300 million, and that equity group has either withdrawn or the NBA has denied them. They have to go out and find new revenue. That I do know.”

An NBA spokesman said the NBA did not deny The Carlyle Group’s investment. However, the NBA and Carlyle Group had been in negotiations about an investment and could not agree on the structure, sources told Eric Jackson and Eben Novy-Williams at Sportico.

That appeared from the outside to potentially upend the sale of the final 40% of the team by a March 27 deadline, except Lore and Rodriguez reportedly were already talking to other potential financiers. Enter Dyal Capital Partners, reports Shams Charania.

Considering the rising franchise values around the NBA, and the league about to land a new television deal that will dramatically increase team revenue, this seems like a safe investment.

All this comes with a Timberwolves roster that already has one of the highest payrolls in the NBA this season and things are about to get more expensive with the max extensions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards set to kick in next season. This roster is headed for a financial cliff and changes will have to come, either this offseason or the one after. Lore and Rodriguez will have control of the team and will face those hard choices in the coming year.

Mentions
Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns.png Karl-Anthony Towns