FedEx St. Jude Championship - Preview Day Three
Scottie Scheffler: ‘Silly’ that season-long FedExCup title comes down to one event
MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Fox Raceway Chase Sexton.jpg
Budds Creek Motocross Betting Odds: Chase Sexton remains the favorite after four wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner DH Bryce Harper
Marlins vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14

Top Clips

taylorberry.jpg
Taylor leads back half of Berry’s Top 24 rankings
nbc_ffhh_fantasydraftspots_240814.jpg
Why No. 4 is an ideal fantasy football draft spot
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4_240814.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees




  
    
  
    




















Carmelo Anthony says he would not trade his Olympic gold medals for NBA ring

  
Published August 14, 2024 02:13 PM
Basketball - USA vs Spain - Men's Gold Medal game - London Olympic Games 2012

The USA’s Carmelo Anthony holds up the national flag after winning the gold medal at the Men’s Basketball Final between USA and Spain at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic games. London, UK. 12th August 2012. (Photo: Steve Christo) (Photo by Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony has three Olympic gold medals and, with them, a claim as the greatest men’s American Olympic basketball player ever (although Kevin Durant, with four golds now, may have that crown). When legends of USA Basketball were introduced at the USA Showcase game in Las Vegas in the run-up to the Olympics, no player drew as loud an ovation as ‘Melo. He is a fan favorite and a USA Basketball icon.

Would he trade those gold medals for an NBA ring? BasketNews’ Dontas Urbonas asked ‘Melo that during a recent podcast and Anthony paused for a second, saying he had never been asked that before, but then said no deal.

“No. When we talk about global sport, for me a medal means something totally different than an NBA championship. They both have their own separate meanings, but winning a gold medal, it’s the passion, it’s the pride that you have, not just for a city or a state, for a whole nation, for a whole country you’re winning for. It’s a different level of, I would say, pride that you have to have when you’re wearing USA across your chest, or you’re wearing Lithuania across your chest. It’s a totally different feeling than Knicks, New York across your chest.”

They are different. An Olympic gold can only happen once every four years and represents a different culmination of the sport and a career. Like every American hooper growing up, Anthony wanted to win an NBA title, but people also want gold for a different rea
son. Comparing the two is a little apples to oranges.

Anthony has nothing to look back on and regret in his Hall of Fame career.

