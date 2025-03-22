Celtics sale price of $6.1 billion could turn NBA attention back toward expansion

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Liberty at Oregon
Oregon vs. Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
New Mexico vs. Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals

Top Clips

oly_atw60h_final_250322.jpg
Kambundji reclaims 60m title with fast finish
oly_atm60h_final_250322.jpg
Holloway wins third world indoor title
oly_atm400_final_250322.jpg
U.S. sweeps 400m medals at World Indoor Champs.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Liberty at Oregon
Oregon vs. Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
New Mexico vs. Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals

Top Clips

oly_atw60h_final_250322.jpg
Kambundji reclaims 60m title with fast finish
oly_atm60h_final_250322.jpg
Holloway wins third world indoor title
oly_atm400_final_250322.jpg
U.S. sweeps 400m medals at World Indoor Champs.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Celtics sale price of $6.1 billion could turn NBA attention back toward expansion

  
Published March 22, 2025 11:31 AM

The NBA got the number it was hoping for in the sale of the Boston Celtics—a $6.1 billion valuation for the franchise, an NBA record by more than $2 billion (the Phoenix Suns sold at a valuation of $4 billion when Mat Ishbia purchased the team).

That sale was one of the things the NBA league office was waiting for before turning its attention to expansion. The league wanted a new, higher baseline for franchise values, allowing it to set a higher price for an expansion franchise. The league got the number it wanted.

Now, momentum toward expansion may pick up again.

While there has been plenty of talk about the NBA expanding — by two franchises, one in Seattle and the other very likely in Las Vegas — there has been no meaningful action on that front. In fact, expansion talk around the league has been very quiet. At the All-Star Game in February it was not a topic around the weekend, nor did it come up when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media. The last time Silver said anything publicly about expansion was in November before the NBA’s games in Mexico City.

“There’s no specific date set for expansion...” Silver said at the time. “The process has begun internally at the league office right now. It’s something that we’re continuing to model, to understand the economics of what it would mean to have additional teams.”

Previously, the NBA had been waiting for both a new CBA and the new media deals to be in place before bringing up expansion to the Board of Governors (the body of NBA owners). With those locked in, there were some discussions in broad strokes, but the league wanted to see where the sale price of the Celtics fell.

Now the league might slowly turn its attention back to expansion, but this will not be a fast process. It’s at least three years, and likely a couple more than that, by the time the league approves expansion, gets new owners in place, gets franchises and arenas built, and gets teams playing on the court.

Is the new asking price for an expansion team $6 billion? It’s one thing to pay that figure for one of the largest sports brands in the NBA and the world, the Celtics, it’s quite another to pay that just as an entry fee into the league, before adding in the expenses of building an arena and an organization. The NBA’s ultimate fee for expansion may be lower than $6 billion, but the reality is the NBA will ask for as much money as someone is willing to pay to buy equity in the league (which is essentially what the new owners would be doing). That expansion fee money is split among the existing 30 owners (for example, two teams coming in at $5 billion each would lead to a $333 million payout to each franchise, money that does not get split with the players but goes straight into owners pockets).

That’s a lot of money, which is why momentum toward expansion may pick up again.