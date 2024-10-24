Celtics vs. Wizards prediction: Odds, expert picks, projected starting lineup, betting trends, and stats

The Boston Celtics appear to have picked up right where they left off last season. They take the court Thursday Night fresh off their season-opening pasting of the New York Knicks 132-109. Championship Banner 18 was raised to the rafters and Boston then proceeded to make an NBA record-tying 29 3-pointers enroute to victory in Game 1 of the season. Jayson Tatum scored 37 to lead the Celtics.

Thursday, the Celtics are in our nation’s capital to face the Washington Wizards. Unlike the Knicks, the Wizards are in full rebuild mode. They are in full Fail for Flagg mode.

Knowing it could well be an “empty the bench early game” you may want to look beyond the Jayson Tatums and Jaylen Browns if you are looking to play Boston player props tonight.

That said, lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics @ Wizards

● Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

● Time: 7 PM ET

● Site: Capital One Arena

● City: Washington, DC

● TV/Streaming: NBC Sports Boston, MSN

Game odds for Celtics @ Wizards

The latest odds as of Thursday:

● Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-1050), Washington Wizards (+675)

● Spread: Celtics -13.5

● Total: 232

Probable starting lineups for Boston and Washington

· Boston Celtics

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Derrick White

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

· Washington Wizards

PG Jordan Poole

SG Johnny Davis

SF Bilal Coulibaly

PF Kyle Kuzma

C Jonas Valanciunas

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics @ Wizards

· Dating back to last season, the Wizards are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog.

· The Celtics’ record in their last 5 games stands at 4-1.

· The Celtics’ last 6 games against the Wizards have gone OVER the Total

Expert picks & predictions for Celtics @ Wizards

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Celtics and the Wizards:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the points and the Wizards

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 232 points

