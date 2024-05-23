Chris Paul reportedly linked to Lakers, Spurs this summer

In the days before June 28, the Golden State Warriors will officially announce they are not picking up the $30 million team option on Chris Paul (it is possible the Warriors and CP3 agree to move back that deadline if the Warriors think his salary could be part of a trade). At age 39 Paul still has a place on an NBA roster, just not at that price.

The Warriors not picking up that option makes Paul a free agent this summer. Where might he land? The Lakers and Spurs are the teams that keep coming up, reports Marc Stein in his latest newsletter.

“The Spurs and the Lakers keep coming up as potential suitors for the Warriors’ Chris Paul if Paul becomes a free agent this offseason. Paul’s longstanding friendship with LeBron James and his well-known desire to stay as close to his L.A.-based family as possible certainly add credence to the notion of the Lakers’ signing him.”

Both teams make some sense.

In addition to his relationship with LeBron James (whom the Lakers are trying to make happy as they work out a new contract), the Lakers need more depth, and Paul showed in Golden State last season that when coming off the bench, he can still lift up a second unit. The Lakers likely can only offer a veteran minimum contract, but if that’s all that’s on the table, being in Los Angeles close to his family would be important to Paul.

The Spurs are looking for point guards to play with Victor Wembanyama. While San Antonio’s priority is a younger starter at the position — Dejounte Murray, or maybe Darius Garland — adding a veteran, high-IQ backup like Paul could work as well.

Steve Kerr said he loved coaching CP3 in Golden State and hopes he returns. Whatever happens, Paul will have options.