 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler taking a shine to new East Lake greens as he eyes first FEC title
IndyCar: Streets of Toronto - Practice
‘A massive miss': Pato O’Ward, IndyCar stars disappointed with series losing race for Mexico City to NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode1_feeman_240830.jpg
Notre Dame HC Freeman absorbs Holtz’s wisdom
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd2_240830.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler taking a shine to new East Lake greens as he eyes first FEC title
IndyCar: Streets of Toronto - Practice
‘A massive miss': Pato O’Ward, IndyCar stars disappointed with series losing race for Mexico City to NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode1_feeman_240830.jpg
Notre Dame HC Freeman absorbs Holtz’s wisdom
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd2_240830.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clippers, center Ivica Zubac reportedly agree to three-year, $58.6 million contract extension

  
Published August 30, 2024 08:15 PM
LA Clippers v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 2: Ivica Zubac #40 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Ivica Zubac can fly under the radar on a team with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, but watch Clippers games and you quickly see why they were +5.1 per 100 possessions better with him on the court last season. He’s a quality finisher around the rim, can score out of the post, passes well and is a high-level paint-protecting presence on defense.

That’s why the Clippers locked up the 27-year-old with a three-year, $58.6 million contract extension, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN after talking to Zubac’s agents. Those three years come after this season, the final of Zubac’s last contract at $11.7 million, and will keep him with the team through the summer of 2028.

Should the Clippers decide to pivot with their roster in the next four years, this is also a very tradable contract for a quality center.

Zubac averaged 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds a game last season, with a very efficient 67.1 true shooting percentage — he doesn’t space the floor, but he is excellent at playing to his strengths and within himself. Defensively, he knows how to use his size as a deterrent to drivers into the paint, and last season players he was guarding shot just 49.6% at the rim.

Zubac may fly under the radar of casual fans, but he’s got plenty of fans in front offices around the NBA. That starts with the Clippers front office, which is why they paid up.

Mentions
Ivica Zubac.png Ivica Zubac Kawhi Leonard.png Kawhi Leonard James-Harden.jpg James Harden Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers