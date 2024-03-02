 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
Basketball Pickups: The Lunch Lady is ready to cook
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
Las Vegas Truck results: Rajah Caruth wins first career NASCAR race
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round Two
Cauley, in just third Tour start since car accident, leads Cognizant

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckslasvegas_240301.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_golf_bestandworstofbeartrap_240301.jpg
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
nbc_golf_cognizantrd2hilites_240301.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
Basketball Pickups: The Lunch Lady is ready to cook
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
Las Vegas Truck results: Rajah Caruth wins first career NASCAR race
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round Two
Cauley, in just third Tour start since car accident, leads Cognizant

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckslasvegas_240301.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_golf_bestandworstofbeartrap_240301.jpg
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
nbc_golf_cognizantrd2hilites_240301.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook breaks left hand in first half against Wizards

  
Published March 2, 2024 01:24 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook fractured his left hand in the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Westbrook had six points and one assist in 10 minutes off the bench. He left with 8:10 remaining in the second quarter and will not return, the team said.

Westbrook has played in every game for the Clippers this season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 23 minutes. He had moved to the bench following the Nov. 1 trade for James Harden but remained an important part of the lineup as the Clippers chase their first NBA title.