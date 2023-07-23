LeBron James and Stephen Curry were never destined to be BFFs — competing head-to-head in four straight NBA Finals is not conducive to a traditional friendship.

But they are friends and have a layered relationship that dates back to LeBron coming to watch Curry and Davidson in the NCAA Tournament. Here is how Curry described their relationship when asked by Sports Illustrated on Friday.

Steph Curry describes his relationship with LeBron as “complex” pic.twitter.com/hjdHdtRq9B — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2023

“It’s complex because you go from me playing in a tournament and him coming to watch to me coming in as a young rookie in the league and him giving me advice on how to get through some of the early struggles that I was going to go through as a player, to the four Finals appearances in a row playing against each other, to even last year, five, six, seven years later, playing in the playoffs again. He’s a great dude, great friend, great competitor, all of the above. But it’s amazing to go back and look at where it all started at Ford Field in Detroit during a Sweet 16 game.”

Curry and James were born in the same Akron hospital four years apart, and their paths crossed countless times over the years. Curry said previously their relationship used to be more of LeBron the mentor, and they would hang out in the offseason and watch Family Guy together. However, the relationship evolved as Curry became a competitor for the titles LeBron coveted.

The relationship got frosty and felt like a rivalry the four years LeBron and Curry competed in the Finals against each other — LeBron blocked a Curry layup late in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals and they had words after it. However, the relationship appears to have evolved back to respect and friendship in recent years (when they have not gone head-to-head on the NBA’s biggest stage).

Their relationship will never be quite the same as when Curry was at Davidson and LeBron wanted to see the phenom shooter up close, but it could be lifelong nonetheless.