Dan Hurley reportedly to make decision on Lakers job Monday

More money, more prestige, a chance to coach one of the game’s all-time greats and a new challenge, but with it comes more pressure, more scrutiny and uprooting a very good life on one coast for the promise of another.

What does Dan Hurley want? What does his family want? Is the coach of the two-time defending champion UConn Huskies willing to give it up to coach the Los Angeles Lakers? We will find out Monday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley told ESPN that the Los Angeles Lakers made a “compelling case” and presented a “compelling vision” for him to become the franchise’s next coach but that he loves what he has built with the two-time defending national champion Huskies -- and plans to make a decision on his future Monday.

In a phone interview Sunday, Hurley told ESPN that he left “extremely impressed” with Lakers VP and GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss and had been spending Sunday weighing what sources tell ESPN is a massive, long-term offer to move to the NBA.

Hurley has said he would like to test himself in the NBA one day, and you can be sure the Lakers are backing up the Brinks truck with this offer. The Lakers are saying all the right things about building a sustainable path to winning (again), and Hurley seems to be the perfect guy to lead that. However, the Lakers are a team whose best player will turn 40 this season (LeBron James), and they are transitioning to the next phase with Anthony Davis and some nice role players but not much else. The Lakers are the biggest team brand in basketball, but with that comes expectations — internally and externally — that often outstrip the talent on the roster, and a level of scrutiny and second-guessing even a top college coach is not used to.

What does Dan Hurley want? What do his wife and family want — these kinds of big life, move-across-the-country decisions are not made in a vacuum thinking only about basketball.

We will find out later on Monday.