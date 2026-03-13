How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

This week on Sunday Night Basketball, the Golden State Warriors take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Basketball Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the Warriors vs Knicks game and keep up with all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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Stephen Curry reportedly out another 10 days with lingering knee issue Curry has missed 15 games with what the team has described as runner’s knee, and he will miss at least five more.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Preview:

Sunday’s game marks the second and final meeting between the Knicks and Warriors this season. The last time these two teams met was on January 15, when the Warriors defeated the Knicks at Chase Center, 126-113.

Golden State is 10-1 in its last 11 games at Madison Square Garden. However, the Warriors will be without their leading scorer, Stephen Curry, on Sunday.

The team announced on Wednesday that the two-time MVP will miss at least six more games and will be re-evaluated on March 21. Curry has been dealing with a lingering runner’s knee injury. He is averaging 27.2 points this season.

The Knicks return to the Garden and look to build consistency after a five-game stretch on the road.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks:

When: Sunday, March 15

Sunday, March 15 Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

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