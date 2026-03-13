Grizzlies’ Scotty Pippen Jr. to undergo toe surgery, miss remainder of season

Scotty Pippen Jr. is set to undergo a sesamoidectomy surgery to relieve the pain in his right big toe, with the hope of returning healthy next season.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced the surgery, which will sideline him for the rest of this season, reports Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Scotty Pippen Jr.: pic.twitter.com/6dNO106NSY — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 13, 2026

Each foot has two sesamoid bones that “act like pulleys inside the big-toe flexor tendon to reduce friction and increase the efficiency of push-off,” according to Complete Orthopedics. Those can either become fractured or have small growths — usually in athletes and dancers because they push off and use this bone more — so the surgery removes the bone to both relieve pain and restore function.

Pippen had this surgery on his other foot in October and was out until Feb. 6. He played in just 10 games for the Grizzlies this season because of it. In the 10 games he did play, Pippen averaged 11.4 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Pippen, who has two years left on his contract after this one, will return to a Grizzlies team next season that will look very different, as it starts to undergo a rebuild.

