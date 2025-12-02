 Skip navigation
Keegan Bradley grades his year; Hint: It's not good
Keegan Bradley grades his year; Hint: It’s not good
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e6d842d/2147483647/strip/false/crop/8660x4871+0+902/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F1f%2Fd5%2F22a62e7846768fe745c6d1b198d0%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F673219248
R&A releases exemption criteria, other details for inaugural Last-Chance Qualifier
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Will Stein
Kentucky hires Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as new coach of the Wildcats

nbc_nba_wizard_season_251202.jpg
Clippers’ early struggles will cost them playoffs
nbc_nba_drop_the_mike_251202.jpg
Bane, ORL starting to turn corner after slow start
nbc_roto_nykbos_251202.jpg
Knicks vs. Celtics a ‘coin flip,’ bet game live

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Danilo Gallinari announces retirement from basketball after 20 professional seasons, 16 in NBA

  
Published December 2, 2025 12:33 PM

Danilo Gallinari, the sharp-shooting power forward from Italy who spent 16 seasons in the NBA, announced on Instagram that he is officially retiring from basketball.

Today, with a heart full of gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from a career I’ve always dreamed of. A career built through hard work, sacrifice, victories, defeats, teammates who became brothers, guidance from my coaches, and, of course, family and friends that were with me every step of the way.

It’s been an incredible journey filled with countless memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. To those who believed in me, to all those who supported me, and to those who shared every moment with me - thank you, from the bottom of my heart. 🏀❤️

I’m beyond excited for the next chapter!

Gallinari was the No. 6 pick of the New York Knicks in 2008 and spent the next two-and-a-half seasons playing in Madison Square Garden before he was traded to Denver as part of the Carmelo Anthony deal. Gallinari played the next six seasons for the Nuggets, then went on to play for the Clippers, Thunder, Hawks, Wizards, Pistons and Bucks before leaving the NBA in 2024.

At 6'10", Gallinari was a classic NBA stretch four (a role that doesn’t exist in the same way any more). He averaged 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds a game, shooting 38.1% from 3-point range for his career. He played in 777 NBA games and hit 1,456 three-pointers for his career.

Gallinari had also played professionally in Europe and Puerto Rico, and the last we saw of him on the court was for Italy at last summer’s EuroBasket. There was a thought he could play in Europe this season, but instead he has decided to step away from the game at age 37.

