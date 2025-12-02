Danilo Gallinari announces retirement from basketball after 20 professional seasons, 16 in NBA

Danilo Gallinari, the sharp-shooting power forward from Italy who spent 16 seasons in the NBA, announced on Instagram that he is officially retiring from basketball.

Today, with a heart full of gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from a career I’ve always dreamed of. A career built through hard work, sacrifice, victories, defeats, teammates who became brothers, guidance from my coaches, and, of course, family and friends that were with me every step of the way.

It’s been an incredible journey filled with countless memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. To those who believed in me, to all those who supported me, and to those who shared every moment with me - thank you, from the bottom of my heart. 🏀❤️

I’m beyond excited for the next chapter!

Today, with a heart full of gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from the career I’ve always dreamed of.



It’s been an incredible journey filled with countless memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. 🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/UjRhTL8ZdP — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) December 2, 2025

Gallinari was the No. 6 pick of the New York Knicks in 2008 and spent the next two-and-a-half seasons playing in Madison Square Garden before he was traded to Denver as part of the Carmelo Anthony deal. Gallinari played the next six seasons for the Nuggets, then went on to play for the Clippers, Thunder, Hawks, Wizards, Pistons and Bucks before leaving the NBA in 2024.

At 6'10", Gallinari was a classic NBA stretch four (a role that doesn’t exist in the same way any more). He averaged 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds a game, shooting 38.1% from 3-point range for his career. He played in 777 NBA games and hit 1,456 three-pointers for his career.

Gallinari had also played professionally in Europe and Puerto Rico, and the last we saw of him on the court was for Italy at last summer’s EuroBasket. There was a thought he could play in Europe this season, but instead he has decided to step away from the game at age 37.

