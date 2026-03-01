 Skip navigation
Darius Garland reportedly will make his Clippers debut Monday vs. Warriors

  
Published March 1, 2026 12:00 PM

Darius Garland has been out since Jan. 14 with a recurring toe issue — and during that time he got traded to the Clippers for James Harden.

Garland is set to make his Clippers debut on Monday against the Warriors, reports NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Garland has been battling toe issues that date back to last playoffs, and he has played in just 26 games this season for the Cavaliers. He was currently out with a right big toe sprain and what was termed “left toe injury management.” In his limited playing time this season, Garland is averaging 18 points and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 36% from 3-point range.

The Clippers are looking to get Garland healthy and help the point guard return to his 2025 All-Star form when he averaged 20.6 points and 6.5 assists, helping lead the best offense in the NBA last season.

Garland will not play Sunday when the Clippers host the New Orleans Pelicans. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not on the team’s injury report after missing Los Angeles’ Thursday loss to Minnesota after tweaking his ankle.

Mentions
CLE_Garland_Darius.jpg Darius Garland