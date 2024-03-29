 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers Jonah Heim
World champion Rangers overcome disputed tip and beat Cubs 4-3 on Heim’s 10th-inning single
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 22: Santi Aldama shining in Memphis
Connecticut Huskies March Madness 2024
UConn blows through another opponent, beats SDSU to reach Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kordasegment_240328.jpg
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
nbc_golf_lpgavuinterview_240328.jpg
Vu pleased with Rd. 1 showing at Ford Championship
nbc_golf_lpgafordchamp_240328.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers Jonah Heim
World champion Rangers overcome disputed tip and beat Cubs 4-3 on Heim’s 10th-inning single
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 22: Santi Aldama shining in Memphis
Connecticut Huskies March Madness 2024
UConn blows through another opponent, beats SDSU to reach Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kordasegment_240328.jpg
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
nbc_golf_lpgavuinterview_240328.jpg
Vu pleased with Rd. 1 showing at Ford Championship
nbc_golf_lpgafordchamp_240328.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dejounte Murray caps off 44 point night with OT game-winner for Hawks against Celtics

  
Published March 28, 2024 10:59 PM
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting the game-winning basket during overtime against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on March 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dejounte Murray had a very late-career Kobe kind of night — he seemed to shoot it every time he touched it, but when it mattered he knocked down the biggest shot of the night.

Murray finished with 44 points on 18-of-44 shooting, 11 came in overtime but none mattered as much as the final two. To set the scene, Jaylen Brown had just hit a tough mid-range jumper to put Boston up one, 122-121.

That left just 6.2 seconds on the clock, and that was enough time for Murray to hit a well-contested 22-footer over Jrue Holiday for the win.

After the game, Murray said he didn’t want to take that many shots, but Kobe would have been proud.

De’Andre Hunter added 21 points for Atlanta, while Clint Capela had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points while Derrick White scored 22 and hit 5-of-6 from 3, plus played great defense.

The outcome doesn’t change anything in the East standings. The Celtics are still locked in as the No. 1 seed and will finish there. Atlanta is still the No. 10 seed but now is within one game of Chicago in ninth, although the Bulls already have the tiebreak sewn up so it’s really a two-game deficit from the Hawks.

Mentions
Dejounte Murray.png Dejounte Murray Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown.png Jaylen Brown Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics