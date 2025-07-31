Donte DiVincenzo will not play for Italy at EuroBasket as turf toe issue flares up

Donte DiVincenzo missed 18 games in the middle of last season due to a turf toe condition, but returned to play in February, and he came off the bench for 25 critical minutes a game during the Timberwolves’ run to the Western Conference Finals last postseason.

This summer, DiVincenzo was granted Italian citizenship, just in time for him to lace them up for the Italian national team at EuroBasket. However, when he began practicing for the tournament, the toe issue flared up again, forcing him to announce he would be unable to play for the team in this summer’s event.

“Unfortunately, I’m sorry I will not be able to join the national team this summer due to a physical issue that over the last few days forced me to make this difficult, difficult decision. But my goal remains the same. It remains with the journey of Italian basketball going forward, you know, World Cup and the Olympics, and for a very long time. So I just wanted to show my commitment, send my best of luck to the team, and see you all soon.”

The Timberwolves see this as more precautionary and expect DiVincenzo to be ready for the next NBA season, reports Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic.

DiVincenzo averaged 11.7 points in almost 26 minutes a game off the bench for the Timberwolves last season. He shot 39.7% on 3-pointers and was a plus defender for the team, his versatility fitting into a variety of lineups.

EuroBasket will feature a number of NBA players, including stars such as Luka Doncic (Slovenia) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece). EuroBasket will run from Aug. 27 through Sept. 14, and will be co-hosted by Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia.