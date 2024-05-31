 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets v St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Go for the Winn!
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240522.jpg
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles: Same Game Parlay
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky embracing their share of WNBA spotlight behind rookie Angel Reese

Top Clips

nbc_ten_sinner_240531.jpg
Highlights: Sinner stays perfect, defeats Kotov
nbc_ten_coco_240511.jpg
Highlights: Gauff takes down Yastremska
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240531.jpg
Lunch Money: Stars, Real Madrid lead Friday’s bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets v St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Go for the Winn!
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240522.jpg
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles: Same Game Parlay
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky embracing their share of WNBA spotlight behind rookie Angel Reese

Top Clips

nbc_ten_sinner_240531.jpg
Highlights: Sinner stays perfect, defeats Kotov
nbc_ten_coco_240511.jpg
Highlights: Gauff takes down Yastremska
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240531.jpg
Lunch Money: Stars, Real Madrid lead Friday’s bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dwight Howard now player, part owner of the Taiwan Mustangs

  
Published May 31, 2024 12:39 PM
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard has put his money where his mouth is — he will not just play in Taiwan, he will own part of the team and league.

“Last year after the first game I played in Taiwan I looked over at Mu Real and said, ‘Man, I’m going to start my OWN league one day where former NBA players, top college recruits and elite international players can still get a stage to showcase to the world how great they are. He looked at me crazy but one day is NOW!” Howard wrote on Instagram.

He’s trying to recruit other players to join him.

Howard, 38, has played overseas since we last saw him in the NBA as part of the 2021-22 Lakers. The future Hall of Famer is not ready to give up playing hoop, at least not yet.

Mentions
Dwight-Howard.jpg Dwight Howard