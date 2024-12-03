Four-time All-Star, 16-year NBA veteran Paul Millsap announces retirement

Only eight players in NBA history have racked up 1,000+ blocks, 1,000+ career steals and 500+ three-pointers.

Paul Millsap was one of them. Now, the 16-year NBA veteran has made it official and announced he is retiring after 16 NBA seasons, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

Millsap was unlikely to stick in the NBA that long, selected No. 47 out of Louisiana Tech in 2006. However, the gritty power forward was making his mark from the start, earning All-Rookie Second team honors his first season and becoming a solid rotation player in Utah. In 2010, when Carlos Boozer left the Jazz, Millsap stepped into his starting role.

Millsaps’ four All-Star appearances came while in Atlanta, forming a core with Al Horford and Jeff Teague — coached by Mike Budenholzer — on a team that made the playoffs each of those years. After Atlanta, Millsap played four seasons with the Nuggets before finishing up with the Nets and 76ers. Millsap has been out of the NBA since 2022.

For his career, Millsap averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.