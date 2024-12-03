 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
rams_berry.jpg
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_241203.jpg
Fullkrug pulls one back against Leicester City
nbc_pl_leigoal3_241203.jpg
Daka drills Leicester 3-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
rams_berry.jpg
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_241203.jpg
Fullkrug pulls one back against Leicester City
nbc_pl_leigoal3_241203.jpg
Daka drills Leicester 3-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Four-time All-Star, 16-year NBA veteran Paul Millsap announces retirement

  
Published December 3, 2024 05:26 PM
Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap

Getty Images

Only eight players in NBA history have racked up 1,000+ blocks, 1,000+ career steals and 500+ three-pointers.

Paul Millsap was one of them. Now, the 16-year NBA veteran has made it official and announced he is retiring after 16 NBA seasons, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

Millsap was unlikely to stick in the NBA that long, selected No. 47 out of Louisiana Tech in 2006. However, the gritty power forward was making his mark from the start, earning All-Rookie Second team honors his first season and becoming a solid rotation player in Utah. In 2010, when Carlos Boozer left the Jazz, Millsap stepped into his starting role.

Millsaps’ four All-Star appearances came while in Atlanta, forming a core with Al Horford and Jeff Teague — coached by Mike Budenholzer — on a team that made the playoffs each of those years. After Atlanta, Millsap played four seasons with the Nuggets before finishing up with the Nets and 76ers. Millsap has been out of the NBA since 2022.

For his career, Millsap averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.

Mentions
Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets Primary Logo Brooklyn Nets