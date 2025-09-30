Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms he re-evaluated his future with Bucks this summer. Like every summer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not in Milwaukee to start training camp — but that did not stop the drama.

Antetokounmpo zoomed into Bucks media day Monday from his home, where he is recovering from a case of COVID (he is expected to return in the coming days). From his house, Antetokounmpo said things Bucks fans will want to hear, such as that he is all-in on the Bucks this season, he is ten-toes down, believes in his teammates and called the Bucks “very, very dangerous.”

He also confirmed that he did re-evaluate his future with the Bucks over the summer, but added that is nothing new.

“Of course, yes,” Antetokounmpo said about the reports he considered whether to seek a change this summer. “Guys, every summer there’s truth. To every report. The same thing I’ve been saying my whole career – I want to be on a team that allows me, gives me a chance to win a championship and wants to compete at a high level.

“I think it’s a disservice to basketball, it’s a disservice just to the game to not want to compete at a high level, to not want your season to end in April. So, it’s pretty much the same. It’s not the first time. I had the same thoughts last year, I had the same thoughts two years ago, I had the same thoughts five years ago – yeah, 2020 – so it’s never gonna change. I want to be among the best, I want to compete with the best, and I want to win another championship and that’s it.”

Antetokounmpo felt he got to do that for his native Greece this summer at EuroBasket, and said winning the bronze medal there was “Probably the greatest accomplishment in my life.” Now he wants that feeling again in Milwaukee.

The Bucks did enough to keep Antetokounmpo happy this summer, waiving and stretching Damian Lillard to free up the cap space to sign stretch big Myles Turner away from the Pacers. However, if the Bucks get off to a slow start, the rumors will just start up again.

Another bit of drama came via Antetokounmpo and Bucks owner Wes Edens. When discussing Antetokounmpo and his future with the franchise, Edens said, “I had a great conversation with Giannis in June, and he made it clear that he is committed to Milwaukee and he likes having his family here.”

Antetokounmpo was asked about that meeting an hour later when it was his turn.

“I cannot recall that meeting.”

Antetokounmpo has never been anything but loyal to the Bucks, and has said countless times that he loves Milwaukee and raising his family there. However, he has also consistently been clear — as he was at media day — that if he feels the Bucks can’t compete for a title, he will move on.

That means the drama isn’t going away heading into the season. Sorry, Bucks fans.

