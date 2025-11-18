 Skip navigation
Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly to miss 1-2 weeks with ‘low grade’ groin strain

  
Published November 18, 2025 05:44 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss one to two weeks due to a “low-grade” groin strain, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Bucks are not required to make anything official until Tuesday, and the team did not practice or meet on Monday. However, coach Doc Rivers did appear on the Bucks’ official podcast Courtside and said this (hat tip Eric Nehm of The Athletic):

“I don’t know what grade it is, but I know it’s not a bad one, so that’s good news for us...Probably two weeks he’ll be out — hopefully less.”

Antetokounmpo had to leave Monday night’s game against Phoenix late in the second quarter after injuring his groin on a drive to the rim, though it might have started earlier, coach Doc Rivers said after the game.

“He grabbed his groin, I think in the first quarter, and I asked him right away. He said it was fine,” Rivers said, via the Associated Press. “Then I think he grabbed it again and said it was fine. And then on the third time, you know, that’s when it happened. But I think it happened before, in my opinion.”

Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level early in the season, averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists a game, carrying the Bucks early in the season. The concern for the next two weeks is that the Bucks have a -13 net rating when he is off the floor. The Bucks’ offense is 21.8 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Jericho Sims started the second half on Monday with Antetokounmpo out, and both he and Bobby Portis likely see increased run until the Greek Freak returns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis.png Bobby Portis NYK_Sims_Jericho copy.jpg Jericho Sims