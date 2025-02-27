 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Gregg Popovich has emotional meeting with Spurs, confirms he will not return this season

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:18 PM

Gregg Popovich confirmed that he will not return to the bench this season, telling the Spurs players in person before releasing a statement.

Popovich has been out since suffering a mild stroke before a game on Nov. 2. Thursday was the first time since then he has met with the Spurs players in person, an emotional meeting, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. Popovich confirmed to the players previous reporting he would not return this season, the released a statement saying the same thing.

Mitch Johnson has taken over as the interim head coach, a position he will now hold through the end of the season. The Spurs have gone 22-30 with Johnson at the helm and sit 13th in the West. With Victor Wembanyama out for the remainder of the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, the Spurs are expected to miss the playoffs for a sixth straight season.

Popovich is a Hall of Famer, the NBA’s all-time winningest coach, and a five-time NBA champion. He also coached Team USA to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs