Grizzlies’ Ja Morant cleared for opener, Ty Jerome out at least four weeks with calf strain

  
Published October 20, 2025 07:57 PM

It’s two steps forward one step back when it comes to the Memphis Grizzlies getting healthy.

The good news: All-Star Ja Morant has been medically cleared to play in the opener against New Orleans on Wednesday. He had been listed as week-to-week dealing with a sprained ankle but has now been medically cleared.

Morant, with his dynamic athleticism, is the primary shot creator for the Grizzlies. Last season he averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists a game, but played in just 50 games due to injury. That’s a theme — Morant has not cleared the 65-game threshold in the last five seasons (he did play n 67 his rookie year).

Memphis needs him and a healthy Jaren Jackson Jr. because they are banged up everywhere else.

That now includes their prime offseason addition in guard Ty Jerome, who strained his calf in the team’s final preseason game and now will be out a month, the team announced.

This is on top of Scotty Pippen Jr. being out out for at least three months following left big toe surgery. Then there is the frontcourt, where centers Zach Edey (offseason ankle surgery) and Brandon Clarke (knee scope) are out for the opening few weeks of the season as they recover.

Because of the four long-term injuries, the Grizzlies will be the first team qualified for and can request a Disabled Player Exception, ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted.

Memphis has battled injuries the past couple of seasons and the Grizzlies had hoped to be healthy and be able to better evaluate exactly where this roster stands in a deep Western Conference. That dream is off to a rocky start.

